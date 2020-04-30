Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Liability Brewing in Greenville says they are having to dump unsold beer, and it's all because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the brewery, they'll be dumping nearly $7,500 worth of product today. The owner says while some varieties of beer age well, most beer tastes best when it's fresh and what they've brewed is getting past the point where they feel it meets their standard of quality.
Liability Brewing says the since the outbreak their distribution is down to zero, and they currently have $70,000 in beer sitting in kegs. The owners now fear that beer could be dumped as well in as early as two weeks from now.
The owners say they are hoping Governor McMaster and lawmakers will issue a temporary suspension of the per ounce per person limitation, because most of what they're able to do now is in cans. Liability Brewing says as it stands, they can only sell one case per person, per day.
Owners say the loss of product is devastating for a business that only opened in 2018.
