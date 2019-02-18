American Burger Co. Closes

American Burger Company in Greenville abruptly closed its doors Friday, February 16. The restaurant has been a member of the downtown food scene for five years. A reason behind its closing remains unknown. 

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) A downtown Greenville burger joint said a sudden goodbye this weekend, leaving members of the community with a few questions.  

American Burger Company on McBee Avenue downtown closed its doors officially on February 16, according to a sign in their window.  

The burger company has been a member of the downtown Greenville foodie scene for the last five years. 

A thank you message to the staff and guests was also displayed on the sign. 

"We are so grateful to our co-workers, family, and wonderful guests who have made this experience unforgettable the past 5 years."

As of Monday afternoon, it appeared the new owners were already starting to move into the vacated space. 

A reason behind why the restaurant abruptly closed its doors is unknown at this time.

This is also not the first restaurant to suddenly leave the downtown area in 2019.

Downtown Greenville's Wild Wing Cafe, a staple sports bar for 18 years, suddenly closed up shop in early January- leaving customers without a clear explanation. 

Famous Toastery, a popular brunch spot for Greenville residents, shortly followed suit. In a statement, the CEO and founder said the owner simply could not run the restaurant any more.  

