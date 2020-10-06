Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Today, The Owens Corning Foundation, Habitat for Humanity of Greenville County and Lanier Roofing and Restoration will team up to give a Greenville veteran's widow a new roof.
Elizabeth Johnson, wife of late U.S. Army veteran, Robert Johnson, will receive the roof as part of the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project.
The project is a nationwide effort to show appreciation and honor veterans who served our country and the families who support them.
The Owens Corning Foundation is donating roofing materials and Lanier Roofing and Restoration is donating the labor.
Since the inception of the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project in 2016, more than 225 military members have received new roofs.
More news: Heating up with plenty of sun ahead of Delta rainfall moving in
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.