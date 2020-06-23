GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) A newly passed emergency ordinance requires anyone going into a grocery store or pharmacy within the city limits of Greenville has to wear a mask.
The mandatory ordinance announced by Greenville City leaders will be in effect for up to 60 days.
It was unanimously approved by city council in response to the spike in COVID-19 case numbers in the Upstate.
"All restaurants, retail stores, salons, grocery stores, and pharmacies in the city must require their employees to wear a face covering at all times while having face to face interaction with the public," the ordinance states.
Christopher Globish, the head brewer at Liability Brewing Company in Greenville, says he has no objection to an extra layer of protection being a mandate.
"We're learning stuff new everyday so I think that the local ordinance stuff is just a good adaptation of what we see that's being stated in cases," Globish said.
Cynthia Tucker, the Catering Manager at Moe's Original Bar-B-Que told FOX Carolina she wouldn't mind seeing the ordinance extend to other businesses as well.
"I really wish everyone would wear a mask honestly, I would feel more comfortable for myself and my family and for you and your family if we were all wearing masks," says Tucker.
Others like Jennifer Stoner, who owns V's Barbershop, says they will continue to comply with the ordinance as they have always done and will keep allowing customers to choose for themselves.
"For our part we will allow customers to wear a mask or not, its their choice," Stoner said.
They city says businesses can be fined $100 if their employees are not complying.
As for anyone shopping in a grocery store or pharmacy within city limits, the ordinance says if you don't have a mask on, you can be charged with a civil infraction and a $25 fine.
