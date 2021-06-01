GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Pride Month is here. And there are many events around the Upstate to celebrate.
Pride Month is celebrated nationally every June to promote self-affirmation, equality, and more visibility for the LGBTQ+ community. It also commemorates the Stonewall Riots on June 28, 1969.
Some advocates, organizations, and business owners, in Greenville, are showing support.
We asked them what Pride Month means to them.
"Pride, to me, means the ability to just be myself," said Ethan Johnstone with Pride Link.
"A time, specifically, that I feel a little bit more valued," said Joe Hindman, owner of Modal.
"It's just being who you want to be—exclusively, proud, and out loud," said Emory Sloan, a drag queen.
"To remember the people that have come before us and maybe the generations that didn't have the opportunity to be prideful," said David Hawkins, who co-founded an inclusive fashion show.
Hindman manages a queer-owned business that caters specifically to the community.
"We decided to go ahead and every Thursday night host a specific event around the Pride celebrations," said Hindman.
Emory Sloan aka Erica Chanel is hosting a multitude of drag shows.
"I'm definitely excited to be a queen of color here in Greenville that is producing all these events for pride. And they're shining me a lot," Sloan said.
There will also be a trans and gender-expansive fashion show later this month. Hawkins says the idea came from an Argentinian designer named Carolina Soma who questioned why the trans community asked for permission to wear her clothes.
"There are fears from people from the trans and gender-expansive community of where they can go and be championed in a safe space—not just accommodated," Hawkins said.
And Pride Link announced a safe space is coming later this year.
"This Queer Wellness Center will be a space that the LGBTQ community can come to for social support, to access resources, to get healthcare, and mental health services all in one place," Johnstone said.
Johnstone says it's important because some struggle to find places to accept them.
"When we go to access resources, a lot of times we're faced with providers that don't really know what kind of care or how to treat us based on our identity, or we're faced with outright discrimination, right? Told that we are not welcome there, or we can't get services there. So, this is important because it creates that space," said Johnstone.
Here is a list of Greenville events:
• June 3: Queer Night, Upstate Showcase - Modal
• June 4: Pride Link Kick Back - The Aviary, 6 p.m.
• June 5: Hostel House w/ DJ SAWCE - Modal
• June 6: Sincere L'etoile Drag Night - Gringos Cantina, 8 p.m.
• June 6: The Chanel Experience Drag Show - The Velo Fellow, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
• June 6: Drag Brunch Extravaganza - Stone Pizza Co., 11 a.m.
• June 10: Pride Trivia hosted by Erica Chanel
• June 10: Queer Night, Film Icons - Modal
• June 12: Vendor Fair, Walk-Off Drag Show, Karaoke, and Pride Celebration - Ciclops Cyderi and Brewery, 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.
• June 17: Queer Night, All Things Drag - Modal
• June 20: Sol, Summer Solstice Dance Party - Modal
• June 24: Queer Night: Celebration of Pride w/ AID Upstate - Modal
• June 21 - 27: Black Pride - Downtown Greenville
• June 26: Trans and Gender-Expansive Fashion Show - Carolina Bauernhaus Brewery & Winery
• June 17: Black Pride Day Party - Modal
• Every Thursday: Lesbian Happy Hour - Bar Margaret
Upstate Pride will be celebrated in October.
