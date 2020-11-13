GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The United States Chamber of Commerce awarded the Greenville Chamber of Commerce with a five star accreditation during its board meeting this week, according to a press release.
According to the Greenville Chamber of Commerce, the accreditation was received for effective organizational procedures and positive impact on the community.
The Greenville Chamber of Commerce joins just 207 other chambers across the nation that are accredited by the U.S Chamber of Commerce, according to the release.
President and CEO of the Greenville Chamber of Commerce shared his thoughts in the release.
“This recognition is only made possible through visionary board leadership, exceptional staff planning and execution, and the support of our committed Investors. We are deeply honored to receive the highest accreditation ranking possible and share this achievement with our entire community."
MORE NEWS: Republican Senator Says He'll 'Step in' if Joe Biden Isn’t Allowed Security Briefings by Friday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.