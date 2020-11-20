GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenville Women Giving, a Greenville-based philanthropic organization, announced plans to award grants worth $50,000 to non-profit organizations in Greenville County.
Greenville Women Giving says that it hopes to award grants to non-profits in areas like arts, the environment, education, and health and human services.
The charity says that non-profits have until November 27 to apply for the grant.
Grant applications can be found by clicking here.
