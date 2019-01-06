Paw biscuit FB photo

The "paw biscuit" the Chick-fil-A on Poinsett Highway is offering Monday. (Photo: Chick-fil-A Cherrydale Point Facebook page/ January 6, 2019)

 Matthew Ablon

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Clemson fans who want to start their Monday morning right can chow down on a special Tiger-themed chicken biscuit the morning of the National Championship

The Chick-fil-A location at Cherrydale Point, located on Poinsett Highway in Greenville, posted to their Facebook page Sunday their location would offer the special "paw biscuit" on Monday during regular breakfast hours.

Interested Tiger fans can head to the location from 6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and order the treat, which appears to be made up of one regular biscuit at the center of the paw and four mini-biscuits to make up the toes.

All the biscuits do, of course, have fried chicken in between.

