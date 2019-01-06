GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Clemson fans who want to start their Monday morning right can chow down on a special Tiger-themed chicken biscuit the morning of the National Championship
The Chick-fil-A location at Cherrydale Point, located on Poinsett Highway in Greenville, posted to their Facebook page Sunday their location would offer the special "paw biscuit" on Monday during regular breakfast hours.
Interested Tiger fans can head to the location from 6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and order the treat, which appears to be made up of one regular biscuit at the center of the paw and four mini-biscuits to make up the toes.
All the biscuits do, of course, have fried chicken in between.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.