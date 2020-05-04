GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A chicken processing plant in the Wade Hampton area has reported a small number of associates testing positive for COVID-19, according to a press release from House of Raeford Farms.
The company says that out of privacy concerns that will not be disclosing further details.
Local and state officials provided guidance on how to inform those potentially exposed.
House of Raeford Farms released the following statement within the release:
"Our greatest concern is to provide protection for our associates and growers. House of Raeford has implemented COVID-19 protocol at all its locations following CDC guidelines.
In addition, we have increased the Personal Protective Equipment issued to employees to include facemasks and face shields.
All locations also conduct temperature checks as employees arrive for work. Company safety and health personnel received training from outside healthcare professionals to identify employees with symptoms of COVID-19. Due to the nature of most of our jobs, employees must be on-site. Therefore, continued monitoring of the situation is critical so that we integrate necessary changes in a timely manner.
All of our locations continue normal operations. The Company is part of a Critical Infrastructure Industry as defined by the Department of Homeland Security.
Therefore, we have a special responsibility to maintain our work schedules and continue providing chicken for our nation’s food supply.
According to the CDC, USDA, and FDA, there is currently “no evidence to support transmission of the COVID-19 virus associated with food.” Our processing facilities will continue to maintain the highest standards of food safety in cooperation with the USDA.""
