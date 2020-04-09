Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - If you're looking for a way to help during these tough times, Woodruff Road Christian Church has an opportunity. They opened their emergency food bank to make sure families can keep food on the table when other things seem uncertain. But the church needs help keeping the food bank running.
Woodruff Road Christian Church will accept canned or dry foods, fresh fruits, vegetables, meats and paper goods. Anyone can show up to give or receive groceries Mondays and Thursdays 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 20 Bell Road in Greenville.
You can also give money donations by clicking here. The church's goal is to give away bags of groceries to as many people as possible during these difficult times.
