Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Citizen Advisory Panel on Public Safety is asking for Greenville residents' input in a new online survey. The survey will help the panel gauge public opinion on police policies and perceptions.
Back in June, the Citizen's Advisory Panel was established by the Greenville City Council. The Mayor and each council member appointed one member to the panel. The panel's report to City Council is due on or before October 11.
The survey, which can be taken here, will help the guide the panel's recommendations to City Council on topics such as use of force, body cameras and K-9 officers.
The survey is divided into seven sections: Safety, Trust, Perceptions, Use of Force, Oversight, Hiring and Demographics.
The survey is open through Thursday, September 24.
