GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greenville City Council has 7 people who were appointed to be on the newly created Citizens Advisory Panel.
Reverend Stacey Mills will serve as Chairman of the panel. Public Safety Citizen Review Board Chair Charles Hinton and Vice Chair Delores Durham will serve as liaisons.
The panel will review Greenville Police Department policies on use-of-force, training (particularly de-escalation), body cameras and K-9s.
The panel will also develop recommendations to improve hiring of minority candidates.
Greenville City Council's vote was unanimous to create the Citizens Advisory Panel on Public Safety.
More information on the Citizens Advisory Panel can be found here.
