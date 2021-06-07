GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville City Council voted to approve an amendment to the Fiscal Year 2022 capital budget that would set aside up to $250,000 for pedestrian safety projects.
Officials say the funds would be used to study the areas in greatest need and then design/construct the projects identified by that process.
“Earmarking these funds for pedestrian safety ensures our children can walk to school and the park with less worry for parents,” said Councilman John DeWorken. “We are seeking to provide more protection to citizens walking their dogs, going for a jog or enjoying an evening stroll.”
According to officials, the recent fatal hit-and-run that killed Brittany Lawson on Augusta Street brought this issue to the forefront. We followed that fatal hit-and-run last month. Full coverage of that situation can be found here: Officers: suspect arrested after a deadly hit and run in Greenville
"Our most solemn responsibility as elected officials is to ensure the safety of the citizens that we serve - this undertaking is an important and necessary step to that end,” said Councilman Wil Brasington. “We aim to scour our city thoroughfares for all existing and foreseeable safety concerns, leaving no stone unturned in the process. The well-being and peace of mind for Greenville's pedestrians, bicyclists, and drivers is our end goal here."
The City says it has identified short and long-term opportunities to improve safety along Augusta Road. These changes begin with adding more radar sped signs and repairing existing pedestrian crosswalks for higher visibility, according to officials.
Officials say that improvement options that are under consideration include:
- Traffic signal controls to include adaptive technology to manage speeds
- Rumble strips along the centerline to alert drivers if their vehicle is veering
- Intersection improvements
- Pedestrian signal crossings
- Sidewalk widening to create multi-use paths for pedestrians and cyclists
- ADA ramps
- Lane reduction or “road diet”
The road died would involve reducing the roadway to three lanes, one lane in each direction and a center lane for turn movements. Officials say this has been effective on similar streets with heavy traffic, including North Main and East North streets.
