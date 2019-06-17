GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Greenville has a new city manager - who
According to a press release from the City, the City Council approved the hiring of John McDonough to fill the position. McDonough comes to Greenville with a vast array of experience, spanning over 27 years.
Prior to this position, McDonough served as the first city manager for the newly formed city of Sandy Springs, Georgia. There, he helped structure the agency, develop policies and procedures, and create long-term strategic plans.
He's served Sandy Springs for the last 13 years - leading them through unprecedented growth, among other developmental accomplishments.
“John is an inclusive and collaborative leader and a highly effective communicator who is well respected by elected officials, City staff and the community he serves,” said Mayor Knox White. “We are confident that John’s experience and success in Sandy Springs and the Atlanta metro area will enable him to be immediately impactful as he helps lead Greenville into its next chapter.”
McDonough worked as the city manager for the City of Beaufort, South Carolina from 1999-2006 before taking his talents to Georgia.
“Greenville’s growth and standing as a desired destination for business and tourism is something we noted in Sandy Springs as we developed our City Springs project. I am excited by the tremendous potential and the city’s past success and look forward to working with the staff to continue to move forward the priorities of the council and community,” said McDonough.
His first official day as city manager will be Monday, August 12.
MORE NEWS:
FBI releases photo of teddy bear pipe bomb made by confessed Anderson County bomber
No decision made concerning suspended Greenville Co. sheriff Will Lewis' attorney's motion to quash indictments
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.