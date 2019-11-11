GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The city of Greenville is trying to crack down on fireworks. A new proposed ordinance would limit the time residents can pop them off.
Monday the council voted on it's first reading and pushed the ordinance through to the next step which states that fireworks can't be discharged between the hours of 10PM and 9AM.
During the first reading the council did make one change. Councilwoman Lillian Brock Flemming asking that an exception be made for Fourth of July and New Year's. On those two holidays, the time would be pushed back to 12:30AM.
"That does allow them to celebrate but doesn't allow them to celebrate all night long," Flemming said.
Because of state laws no one can be criminally punished for breaking the rule, but it would give the city some teeth in the game.
"It's basically you would get a ticket and you would be fined but you would not be charged with a crime or anything like that," City Attorney, Mike Pitts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.