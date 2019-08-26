GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- At Monday's city council meeting, Greenville council members discussed stricter statutes for hate crimes within the community, following a similar ordinance that was passed in Charleston in 2018.
Bruce Wilson, a local activist, spoke to the council session and made the case for action, saying, "Hate crimes in this nation are on the rise and it’s sad that this state doesn’t have a hate crime statute."
"Just look at the rhetoric that’s coming all the way from The White House that is emboldening some of these individuals who are acting out of hate, especially with some of the nationalists and white supremacists, intimidating individuals," Wilson said.
Derrick Quarles, a fellow local activist, spoke before the session as well, citing the recently passed hate crime ordinances in Charleston, S.C.
"We saw after the Charleston nine that they actually passed an ordinance that would prosecute hate crimes within the city limits. We are one of four states that don’t have any protection and as a black man I fear every day I leave my home that I may the victim of a hate crime," Quarles added.
In 2018, the city of Charleston unanimously passed a "hate intimidation" ordinance that marked the first hate crime law in South Carolina. South Carolina is one of four states without statewide hate crime laws, including Georgia, Arkansas and Wyoming.
Charleston's ordinance allows the city to add additional jail times and fines on top of the original crime.
"An ordinance to amend the Code of the City of Charleston, South Carolina, Chapter 21, to add a new Section 1 providing that a person who violates another section of Chapter 21 with the intent to intimidate another person or persons in whole or in part because of the actual or perceived race, color, creed, religion, ancestry, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, physical or mental disability or national origin of the other person or persons is guilty of the separate offense of hate intimidation and shall be punished as provided in Section 1-16." According to Charleston City Council.
More on the ordinance that Charleston adopted can be found here.
