GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Multiple ordinances to approve funds for the Police Department passed their first readings with The Greenville City Council on Monday night.
The first ordinance they discussed devoted $112,800 from the Miscellaneous Grants Fund to the 2021 Community Policing Development Microgrants Program. Police Chief Howie Thompson said they will use these funds to establish the Project Safe Neighborhoods project.
According to Thompson, This project will partner with the community, state law enforcement and federal law enforcement to reduce violent crime.
"The Project Safe Neighborhoods, it’s a huge project. You partner with all the law enforcement in the area, but also your community. Cause you use your community, if you don’t have them on board, it’s hard to keep down violent crimes," Thompson said. "So we’ll use this money to educate the public, work with the public and hopefully reduce our violent crimes in the city of Greenville.”
The second ordinance involved $68,304 that the Police Department would use to purchase body armor for officers. Officials said $34,151.67 Bureau of Justice Assistance, Bulletproof Vest Partnership Program, and the remaining $34,151.67 would come from the city's Law Enforcement Special Revenue Fund.
Both ordinances will have additional readings with the City Council before they are passed.
