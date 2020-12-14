GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, the Greenville City Council voted unanimously for an extension on the mask ordinance.
The mask ordinance will require people to wear face coverings inside all retail establishments, including grocery stores and pharmacies, within the city limits.
People not wearing a mask following the guidelines will be receive a fine ranging from $25 to $100. Business not following the ordinance can lose its business license.
To view the ordinance in its entirety, click here.
In the meeting, the Greenville City Council also approved of a parking development agreement in the West End.
