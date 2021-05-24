GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville City Council voted to initially approve the general fund budget for fiscal year 2022 on Monday.
Officials say that revenue for this fund come primarily from property taxes and business/insurance licenses. They say the projected revenue from these sources is $136 million and the General Fund Budget will be $144 million. According to officials, the remaining $8 million will come from the fund's balance which is maintained for this purpose.
The budget is broken into five main categories that the funds will be spent on. These categories include neighborhood infrastructure, GVL2040 (Open Space, Affordable Housing, Mobility), Economic Development, and Public safety/first responders.
The budget includes a $32 million Neighborhood Infrastructure Bond. This bond will allow the city to invest in streets, sidewalks, and public spaces without having to increase taxes. This is possible by restructuring Capital Improvement Program (CIP) plans and expected growth in City revenue.
Neighborhood Infrastructure Bond Breakdown
- $11 million for road and bridge improvements
- $7 million for parks, recreation, community centers, playgrounds and sports courts.
- $6.1 million for transportation management and traffic signals
- $5.4 million for sidewalk construction
- $2 million we be in reserve or contingency
In addition to the bond, the budget includes approximately $3.7 million for sidewalk improvements in the City's Special Emphasis Neighborhoods.
GVL2040
The City Council adopted a twenty-year plan for city growth in February that focuses on open spaces, affordable housing, and mobility according to officials.
This is how the budget will be used on these initiatives in 2022, according to officials.
GVL2040 Priorities
$6,650,000 for sidewalks, trails, and intersection improvements
$500,000 for Land/Open Space Acquisition
$250,000 For enhancement of the City’s Tree Canopy
Affordable Housing Investment
- This will be a proposed amendment to the General Fund CIP for fiscal years 2022-2026
- $10.5 million over 5 years from the City ($1 million in fiscal year 2022)
- $7 million over 5 years from County Square Funding ($5 million from City, $2 million from County earmarked for Haynie-Sirrine area)
- The fiscal year budget also includes funding for five additional staff positions, outside consultant and space for a Community Design Studio. This is to solve a need for enhanced resources in Planning and Development, according to officials.
Economic Development initiatives
$1.5 million Economic Development Fund. This will be used to fund Public-Private Partnerships and Development Agreements.
$1.5 million for Commercial Corridors
$850,000 Economic Development Initiatives. This will include marketing, office tenant recruitment and support for NEXT.
$150,000 Downtown Façade Improvements
Significant Public Safety Investments
This makes up the the largest portion of the budget. It focuses on investing in law enforcement and fire protection for the city.
- $1.2 million Fire Station Improvements
- $370,000 Police Body Camera Contract
- $125,000 for Police LEC Facilities – space needs assessment and planning funds
- $45,000 to support a Homeless Services Coordinator with non-profit partner
Additional Funding Sources:
$35 million Enterprise Funds – Parking, Stormwater, Sewer, Zoo
$21 million Tourism Funds – Including Hospitality and Accommodations Taxes
$19 million Special Revenue Funds – CDBG, Events Management, Solid Waste
