GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Monday evening, Greenville City Council voted to pass a resolution to create a Citizens Advisory Panel on Public Safety.
Council members believe the relationship between police, and other uniformed officials in Greenville, and the community is very important. Therefore, the new advisory panel will be charged with reviewing current Greenville Police Department policies, among other responsibilities.
The panel will be comprised of nine members - seven will be chosen by the Mayor and council members. The other two members will be the current Chair and Vice-Chair of the Public Citizens Review Board.
Mayor Knox White will select the chairperson for the advisory panel.
The Public Citizens Review Board, which was established in 2005, addresses grievances of uniformed employees in the fire and police departments. It also hears concerns of members of the public about the conduct of the departments.
Other duties of the Citizens Advisory Panel on Public Safety include reviewing the Public Citizens Review Board, and looking at minority hiring practices at the police department.
The council will appoint members within 30 days of the adoption of the resolution.
The advisory panel will present recommendations to the City Council on ways to improve the departments, and thus the community.
Representatives from the Police Department, Human Resources Department and legal department will be present during meetings. The meetings will also comply with the South Carolina Freedom of Information Act, which includes open meeting requirements.
Council members will announce who will be appointed to the panel at a later date.
