GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville City Council has unanimously passed an emergency ordinance on their Monday night agenda amid the significant increase in COVID-19 cases Greenville has seen in recent weeks.
ORDINANCE PROVISIONS:
The ordinance concerns a possible face mask requirement inside businesses within city limits where face-to-face interactions occur.
The ordinance says that all customers and employees inside grocery stores and pharmacies will be required to wear masks beginning Tuesday, June 23 at noon.
Failure to follow the ordinance for customers at these essential businesses is a civil infraction and could result in a $25 fine. Mayor Knox White said the council has been contacted repeatedly about customers concerned about safety in essential businesses like grocery stores and pharmacies.
It would also require employees at businesses within Greenville City limits that have face-to-face interactions with the public to wear masks. This includes restaurants, retail stores, salons, barber shops, grocery stores and pharmacies.
These businesses will be fined $100 per offense, should it be found they aren't complying.
“It’s all in our hands," White said Monday. "We all collectively determine whether this continues to spike, or whether we can bring it back down again.”
He says he doesn't think this is an unreasonable ask of the community, when one looks at the benefits social distancing and mask wearing can have on curbing the spread of coronavirus in Greenville - and the state.
He says city officials have one purpose in mind: Getting the numbers back down in Greenville.
"We want this over with," White said. "And the quickest way to have this over with, to put this behind us, is for all of us to do our part."
Mayor White says the city will be supplying free masks businesses within the city. Currently, the City of Greenville has 48,000 masks available.
During a work session meeting on Monday, Greenville City council members discussed how they plan to distribute masks to grocery stores, pharmacies and other businesses.
MASKS TO BE DISTRIBUTED:
In total, there are 27 grocery stores and pharmacies within Greenville City limits. Council members decided that each will receive 1,000 masks, which will be brought to each location by city workers.
From 8 a.m. to noon on June 23, other businesses can come to the Greenville Convention Center to pick-up up to 100 masks. The city plans to hand out every mask available.
As Mayor White and other council members have said - the priority is to ensure all customers and employees at grocery stores and pharmacies begin to wear masks immediately.
City Manager John McDonough says the city will be a little lenient for the first few days after the establishment of the ordinance so that other businesses may have enough time to equip every employee.
The ordinance will last up to 61 days after the ordinance is passed.
Read the full proposed ordinance below:
While people are dying from covid, and storms are moving through, and things are going crazy, Fox Carolina chooses to air a bunch of cars going in a circle for 4 hours rather than broadcasting new. So much for being "THE Local Station". I spent 26 years in broadcasting. What happened to serving the public? [angry]
Fox Carolina should be encouraging healthy debate through this forum on issues reported. Seems like the masses around here are apathetic and lethargic.
Way overdue. Hope this passes. Of course the "freedom being overtaken" defenders along with other "bruised feelings pundits" in this area will be complaining. This should also be extended to the Greenville County.
