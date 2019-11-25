GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Greenville City Council has passed an ordinance to help regulate the discharge of fireworks and similar explosives, according to council members.
Council members reportedly wanted to put the ordinance in place to protect veteran and animals. The council agreed that on the Fourth of July and New Year's Eve, fireworks will be allowed till 12:30 a.m. On a normal day, citizens may only use fireworks before 10 p.m.
If a company or a person gets a state permit for fireworks, such as the Greenville Drive, the city cannot interfere.
Council members hope this will get police a break from calls about fireworks on the holidays.
Concerned citizens at the meeting also spoke about the danger to pets, wildlife, veterans, and the environment fireworks can have.
