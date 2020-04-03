GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – On Friday, Greenville City Council voted to pass an emergency ordinance calling stricter social distancing guidelines for businesses in the city that are allowed to remain open under the governor's current directives.
Mayor Knox White said the city has concerns about social distancing and crowds of people at home improvement stores and other stores that are still open.
“It is imperative that residents of this great City remain at a safe distance of at least six feet from others while in public, seek non-emergency medical attention, if sick, via a telehealth service provider, continue to be vigilant with hand-washing, remain calm, and only purchase necessary supplies for immediate use,” white said.
The city's ordinance also includes a request to Gov. Henry McMaster, asking him to enact a 14-day statewide stay-home order.
White said if McMaster issues a stay-home order, it will make social distancing more of a requirement than a recommendation.
Prisma Health Dr. Eric Ossmann spoke during the meeting, advising that the Upstate had seen 221 cases of the virus so far, with 34 people still in the hospital. He said tests were yielding a 9 percent positivity rate and agreed it's time to ramp up social distancing efforts.
“It’s time to double down on social distancing measures and really discourage people from congregating and going out for anything but essential activities," Ossmann said.
The city's ordinance aims to minimize risk to the community by requiring individuals and businesses to practice social distancing by:
- Designating with signage, tape or other means at least six-feet spacing requirements for customers and employees in line to maintain appropriate distance
- Providing hand sanitizer and sanitizing products for employees and customers
- Implementing separate operating hours for elderly and vulnerable customers
- Providing an alternative means of purchasing and delivering products and services, to include online or telephone orders and curbside
- Making regular announcements or placing signage reminding customers and employees of social distancing measures
- Installing protective barriers at check-out counters
- Allowing employees to wear protective masks and gloves
The ordinance will go into effect at 10 a.m., Saturday, April 4.
People who live are strongly urged to stay in their homes except for conducting essential business or engaging in outdoor recreational activities permitted by state order, city spokeswoman Beth Brotherton said in an emailed statement.
