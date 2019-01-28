Greenville, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Greenville Police Department has received a grant of $26,080 from the Department of Homeland Security for new gear, City Council says.
The Department will use these funds along with a $26,080 match from Law Enforcement Special Revenue Fund, to purchase new body armor for the staff.
Ballistic vests have a 5 year expiration, and the department has an ongoing program to ensure they are replaced to meet National Institution of Justice standards and manufacturer recommendations.
Greenville City Council has also made moves to find a new City Manager. The City Council has expressed a desire to move forward with contracting with Find Great People, LLC to lead the recruitment of a new City Manager.
The price for the recruitment contract is not to exceed $50,000, and in addition there may be travel and other expenses related to bringing potential candidates to Greenville, the City Council reports.
There is not sufficient funding available in the City Council or Human Resources budgets to absorb the cost of the contract, so additional funding will need to be appropriated in order to move forward, the Council says.
