GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Greenville City Council could soon be taking a look at what government employees are making across the city, and determining if changes need to be made.
This could lead to a pay increase.
A resolution passed at Monday evening meeting that will allow them to take a look at pay scales across all city departments.
This could make the Greenville Police Department more competitive when it comes to pay, potentially keeping officers from applying for jobs with local and regional agencies.
Greenville police Chief Ken Miller says a move such as this could help with retention and competitiveness on the force.
“Over the last month, we lost three seasoned officers to other higher paying jobs,” said Miller.
This is something Miller wants to get a handle on before it grows into a bigger problem.
The seasoned officers who recently left GPD are probably sticking around within the region.
“To other local agencies, municipal agencies or county agencies. As well as federal agencies, said Miller. "And we’ve lost inexperienced officers who’ve come in, tried it and said this job isn’t really for me."
In addition to the retention rate potentially suffering, the Chief also says the quality of it the department could lack.
“When we have both (veteran and newer officers) going out the door, we end up with a largely untrained force. Which is not where we want to be,” he said.
FOX Carolina asked how much GPD officers make.
“Starting salary for a police officer to a Greenville is $17.37 and hour which equates to working for the city 38,000. It’s a little more than 2,080 hour work year,” said Miller.
As of now the force is nearly 100 percent staffed. Only a handful of positions need to be filled.
“208 allocations. That’s what we are allotted to hire. We have about 203 right now,” he said.
The resolution at Monday evening’s meeting passed with no opposition.
Interim City Manager, Nancy Whitworth says they’ll try to do what’s best to help GPD become more competitive within the market, taking a look at all factors that help that be.
“We want to make sure that we are looking at all points and times as to whether or not we need to enhance in any way that we can,” said Whitworth.
Miller says the goal is to have a balance within the force is seasoned and newer officers, which he feels better serves the community.
