GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) --- Greenville City Council voted to table an ordinance that would limit events over 50 people.
Four members voted in favor of tabling, 3 did not.
There was a lot of debate over whether or not events on private property would apply to the ordinance, as well as the following: How long the ban on events over 50 people would be in effect? How it affects alcohol permits? How would the city manager be able to accept or deny permits?
The ordinance would allow an event to still apply for a permit, the city staff will then determine if it’s a safe event to be held. They will then go to the city manager and the city manager can grant permit or deny it.
This would be the first phase they would deny more than 50 people.
If an event is approved, they will have to have all PPE and follow CDC guidelines.
A date for the next meeting has not been set yet.
