GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Tonight Greenville city leaders are looking at a controversial plan to invest $1 billion into a development in the Haynie-Sirrine neighborhood.
Zoning hasn't changed in this area for about 17 years, but it will have to for the developer's plans to move forward as is.
The plans include a new six-story county building, but the controversy surrounds the 12-story high rises the developer is pushing for.
MORE: Greenville City Council to vote on ordinance to re-zone County Square property as development efforts continue
Those buildings would be a mix of residential and commercial use and could bring a lot more people to the area.
That's why the re-zoning plans city council will look at tonight also include what changes will need to happen on roadways to keep traffic moving through the area.
These plans have already been approved by the city planning staff and the city planning commission. However, if city council gives the greenlight tonight there will still need to be a final reading next month.
Residents of the Haynie-Sirrine neighborhood fear these new plans would push them out as property values in the area increase and some nonprofits, like the Greenville Homeless Alliance, say affordable housing needs to be a big part of this plan.
Coordinator Susan McLarty said they have dozens of clients ready to leave shelters, but they can't find an affordable apartment.
McLarty also said including affordable housing in this project --- the biggest ever in the city of Greenville --- will set an important precedent.
The city has hosted several public meetings about these issues. Since then the county has said they'll invest at least $2 million in creating affordable housing in and around the neighborhood. The city is also putting up another $5 million.
However, McLarty said that's not enough to even begin to address the city's problem.
If city council does not approve the rezoning the development will still move forward, but it will have to comply with the regulations already in place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.