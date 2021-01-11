GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville City Council will consider an ordinance appropriating nearly $500,000 to repair a community center that was damaged during a 2018 storm.
A tree crashed through the roof of the Bobby Pearse Community Center in May 2018.
The community center is located on Townes Street near North Main Park.
On Monday night, councilmembers will discuss an ordinance seeking to appropriate $486,217 from the general fund to cover the cost of repairs, plus a new ADA compliant parking lot, additional roofing and painting needs, furniture, fixtures, and other equipment needed for the facility to function when the project is complete.
Click here to read the resolution.
PREVIOUSLY - Tree crashes through roof of Greenville community center
