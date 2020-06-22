GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville City Council has added an emergency ordinance to their Monday night agenda.
The ordinance concerns a possible face mask requirement inside businesses within city limits where face-to-face interactions occur.
Should the council pass the ordinance, all customers and employees inside grocery stores and pharmacies will be required to wear masks beginning Tuesday, June 23 at noon.
It would also require employees at businesses within Greenville City limits that have face-to-face interaction with the public to wear masks. This includes restaurants, retail stores, salons, etc.
Council members will meet virtually Monday night at 5:30 p.m.
