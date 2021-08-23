GREENVILLE,SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville City Council is set to discuss an ordinance that would prohibit open carry of guns during certain events on public property, according to the Council's agenda for the August 23 meeting.
According to the ordinance, the rule would mainly apply to public events like protests. The ordinance also states its intention is to "promote peace and good order during events."
The ordinance is scheduled to have its first reading Monday night.
Read the full text of the ordinance here:
