GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville City Council will vote Friday on an emergency ordinance calling for Gov. Henry McMaster to issue a statewide mandatory stay at home executive order. The ordinance will also give officials the authority to fine people up to $100 per day if the violate the governor’s current guidance and social distancing protocols.
Below are the 6 key components of the executive order:
1. City Council hereby respectfully calls upon Governor Henry D. McMaster issue a mandatory stay at home Executive Order, unless providing or requiring an essential service, for the State of South Carolina for a minimum period of fourteen (14) days, or such other period as may be determined to be appropriate by the Governor or the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and deemed necessary to protect the public health, safety and welfare of the population of the State of South Carolina.
2. Businesses permitted to operate within the City under Governor McMaster’s Executive Order No. 2020-17 must take the following proactive measures to ensure social distancing requirements, where implementing such measures would not create an undue hardship for the individual business: (1) designating with signage, tape, or by other means at least six (6) feet spacing requirements for customers and employees in line to maintain appropriate distance; (2) having hand sanitizer and sanitizing products readily available for employees and customers; (3) implement separate operating hours for elderly and vulnerable customers; (4) provide an alternative means of purchasing and delivering products and services, to include online or telephone orders and curb-side or off-site deliveries provided, however, no business is required to implement an online ordering platform or provide direct delivery service where they do not currently offer such services; (5) make regular announcements or place signage reminding customers and employees of social distancing measures; (6) install protective barriers at check-out counters; and (7) allow employees to wear protective masks and gloves. For purposes of this ordinance, “undue hardship” shall mean an action requiring significant difficulty or expense as it relates to the individual business, taking into account the following factors: the nature and cost of the measure at issue, the financial resources of the business, the type of operation of the business, and the impact of the measure on the operation of the business.
3. City residents are strongly urged to stay in their homes except for the purposes of (a) working at or conducting business with those businesses permitted to operate under Executive Order No 2012-17 or (b) to engage in outdoor recreational activities permitted under said order. City residents are additionally strongly urged, where possible, to follow social distancing practices by which they maintain at least six (6) feet distancing from other individuals, wash hands with soap and water as frequently as possible or use hand sanitizer, cover coughs and sneezes (into the sleeve or elbow, not hands), regularly clean hightouch surfaces, and refrain from shaking hands. For the avoidance of doubt, failure to follow the advisory set forth in this Section 3 is not a violation of this ordinance.
4. A person who fails to comply with this ordinance shall be guilty of a civil infraction, punishable by a fine of not more than $100.00. Each day of a continuing violation of this ordinance shall be considered a separate and distinct offense. In addition to the fines established by this Section 4, repeated violations of this ordinance by a person who owns, manages, operates or otherwise controls a business subject to this ordinance may, subject to all procedural protections set forth in the City Code, result in the suspension or revocation of any occupancy permit or business license issued to business where the repeated violations occurred. Repeated violations of this ordinance is additionally hereby declared to be a public nuisance, which may be abated by the City by restraining order, preliminary and permanent injunction, or other means provided for by the laws of this State. The foregoing notwithstanding, every effort shall be made to bring the business into voluntary compliance with the terms of this ordinance prior to the issuance of any citation. For the purposes of this ordinance, “person” shall be defined as any individual associated with the business who has the control or authority and the ability to enforce the social distancing requirements of the ordinance within the business, such as an owner, manager or supervisor. “Person” may also include an employee or other designee that is present at the business but does not have the title of manager, supervisor, etc. but has the control or authority and the ability to ensure that the requirements of this ordinance are met while the business is open to the public.
5. Should any provision, section, paragraph, sentence or word of this ordinance be rendered or declared invalid by any final court action in a court of competent jurisdiction or by reason of any preemptive legislation, the remaining provisions, sections, paragraphs, sentences, or words of this ordinance as hereby adopted shall remain in full force and effect.
6. In the event Governor Henry McMaster exercises any power enumerated under S.C. Code Ann. § 25-1-440 in a manner that conflicts with a provision of this ordinance, the conflicting portion of the ordinance shall immediately cease to have force and effect. Otherwise, this emergency ordinance shall be terminated by the issuance of another ordinance or shall automatically expire on the 61st day after enactment of this ordinance, whichever date is earlier.
Council will vote on the emergency ordinance in a virtual meeting Friday morning.
MORE NEWS: NY Times report says people in Greenville County traveled the most last week nationwide, despite officials asking people to stay home
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.