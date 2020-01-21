GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The City of Greenville said city council will vote Wednesday evening during a special called meeting on a first reading of an oridnance to rezone the property currently occupied by County Square as efforts to redevelop that property continue.
The 40-acre property is locating off University Ridge between South Church, Thurston, Howe, and President streets.
The background on the ordinance is listed as follows:
“This Ordinance would amend the Haynie-Sirrine Planned Development and zoning district to facilitate the proposed redevelopment of the County-owned properties primarily situated along University Ridge, Howe Street, and South Church Street. The Ordinance would establish the new Greenville County Square Sub-District within the existing PD, which includes specific provisions for land use, density, and other dimensional requirements that would apply to the redevelopment of the properties within this sub-district.
The Ordinance also includes approval of the proposed traffic mitigation and right-of-way improvements, which will be phased as the site is developed. In addition, the Ordinance approves the conceptual plans for the new Greenville County administrative building, which will be located at the northwest corner of University Ridge and South Church Street.
The applicant presented the proposed PD amendment at neighborhood meetings conducted on May 14, 2019, and again on August 8, 2019. The Planning Commission held a public hearing at its regular meeting on October 17, 2019, and recommended approval of the rezone to City Council with comments and conditions.
The Ordinance includes the PD documents submitted by Greenville County along with the proposed conditions recommended by City Staff and the City Planning Commission.”
If the ordinance is not approved, all development on the property be required to comply with the existing Haynie-Sirrine PDzoning regulations.
Click here to read the full ordinance.
The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m.
Greenville County Council plans to vote on bond specifics for the redevelopment project in February.
RELATED -
Greenville County Council members vote to hold decision on University Ridge development project
Greenville residents voice concerns about affordable housing with County Square proposal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.