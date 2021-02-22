GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, the Greenville City Council unanimously approved the first reading of an ordinance to appropriate $60,000 in funding for the purchase equipment to further support the body worn camera program for law enforcement.
The Greenville Police Department requested funding for a signal sidearm. This is a device that can go on the holster of an officer's weapon. It sends signal to the body cams if the officer pulls their gun, automatically turning on every body cam within 25 feet of the device.
This means when one officer pulls their gun, the bodycam for every other officer within 25 feet will also turn on.
Click here to read the ordinance in full.
