GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greenville City Council has approved to rezone University Ridge, by six to one, Monday evening.
University Ridge is part of a one billion dollar county square redevelopment project, that has been in discussion for several months now with council members.
The vote means the city will allow a developer to rezone the area along University Ridge.
During the Greenville City Council meeting, members did address some of the concerns of the public, including gentrification and low income housing availability.
Councilman Kenneth Gibson commented after the meeting:
"It gives us affordable housing money that we otherwise would not have it gives us a level of control over the project that we otherwise would not have there’s no guarantee that this is going to be a great project but we think that from Council's prospective that we’ve put in the guard rails to best make it so."
Council members say it will still take several years for private businesses to start developing.
