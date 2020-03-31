GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – A Greenville spokesperson said the city council will not meet Tuesday to vote on a stay-home order due to a forthcoming executive order from Gov. Hnery McMaster
Greenville city spokesperson Beth Brotherton provided this statement:
Greenville’s Mayor and Council were notified today that Governor McMaster will be issuing a new Executive Order at his 4:00pm news conference to provide further guidance on COVID-19. Therefore, the 4:00pm special called Greenville City Council meeting is postponed to receive and evaluate this new information.
Greenville City Council had been expected to vote Tuesday on an ordinance requiring people to stay at home in a special called meeting as the effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus continues.
According to the meeting notice, the topic at hand was:
“ An Emergency Ordinance requiring individuals to stay at home unless working at or conducting business with an essential service provider or for purposes of engaging in individual outdoor recreation and requiring social distancing practices; and matters related thereto.”
Brotherton said these were the key points of the proposed ordinance:
- The ordinance, if passed, would be effective at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, April 2, 2020 and would be in effect for 2 weeks.
- Residents and non-residents are required to stay at home unless providing or requiring an essential service or engaging in responsible outdoor recreation.
- Individuals, who must go out for purposes of working at or conducting business with any Essential Service provider or for purposes of outdoor rec, shall practice social distancing of at least six feet with the exception of those traveling in the same vehicle.
- Social gatherings of ten or more people, for any reason other than working at or receiving Essential Services is prohibited per CDC guidelines.
- Essential Service providers, vendors and persons conducting Essential Service operations shall take all reasonable measures, including limiting the number of individuals in their place of business, to ensure social distancing of at least six feet.
- Bars and restaurants which prepare, produce, or otherwise offer or sell food or beverages, of any kind, shall be prohibited from permitting dine-in or on premises consumption of food or beverages whether indoors or outdoors. They may continue to offer pickup, take out, or delivery services for consumption off-premises.
- Non-essential service providers, and persons who are working at or conducting business with non-essential service providers, may conduct business with individual persons by appointment, provided that no appointment times are double-booked and social distancing of 6 feet can be maintained.
- Recreation: individuals should limit outdoor recreational activities to those that allow for social distancing of at least six feet, and do not entail coming into close contact with other people or involve the sharing of equipment.
- Consequence: a person who fails to comply with this ordinance shall be guilty of a civil infraction, punishable by a fine of not less than $100.00. Each day of a continuing violation of this article shall be considered a separate and distinct offense.
People who wish to address council can email comments or questions to cpitman@greenvillesc.gov or leave a voice mail at 864-298-9430 by 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Watch the meeting at https://www.greenvillesc.gov/meeting
MORE NEWS: DHEC reporting 18 deaths, 925 cases of coronavirus in South Carolina
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.