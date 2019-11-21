GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville city and county leaders announced Thursday that a vote on the redevelopment of County Square will be delayed pending additional planning on the $1 billion plan.
In a joint statement released from Greenville mayor Knox White and county council chair Butch Kirven, leaders say an upcoming vote slated for Monday, November 25 was postponed after a forum with Urban Design Associates. White and Kirven's statement says this will allow for additional planning based on what citizens expressed during the forum.
"In the spirit of collaboration, both the City and County would like to process the feedback and take time to thoroughly review and address issues that are important to all of us, including the neighborhood residents, such as affordable housing, connectivity and scale," the statement reads. "We are committed to being inclusive and transparent and look forward to working together to ensure the best possible development for this important area of the city. We anticipate being able to resolve any outstanding issues in the near future."
The delayed vote on the project comes weeks after a county commission gave the green light on the plans back in October. That meeting saw concerns raised from residents of the Hayne-Sirrine area, who say traffic and the scale of the redevelopment were cause for concern.
