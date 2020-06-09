GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The city of Greenville said city leaders and health officials will hold a COVID-19 news conference on Thursday as the county has seen a spike in new coronavirus cases.
“Community leaders and health professionals are urging our community to continue social distancing, wear masks and practice regular hand washing and cleaning,” city spokesperson Beth Brotherton said in an email.
Thursday’s news conference will take a look at the data, impacted communities, and urge residents with symptoms to take advantage of free testing sites.
Mayor Knox White will begin the discussion at 1 p.m. and will be joined by Dr. Eric Ossmann of Prisma Health, Dr. Marcus Blackstone of Bon Secours St. Francis Health System and Dr. Brannon Traxler of DHEC. Greenville County Councilman Ennis Fant, Adela Mendoza of the Hispanic Alliance, and Jessica Stumpf of Greenville County Emergency Management will also join the discussion.
RELATED - 434 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in SC Tuesday, DHEC says, pushing total case count past 15,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.