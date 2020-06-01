Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Local community activists are continuing their efforts to spark change after thousands protested in downtown Greenville over the weekend.
Supporters of Black Lives Matter and Fighting Injustice Together showed up in front of Greenville City Hall Monday morning in hopes of speaking with Mayor Knox White.
Black Lives Matter founder Derrick Quarles says Mayor White responded to their call and plans to meet the groups in front of City Hall at 11:00 a.m.
Quarles says his organization is calling on other community members, pastors and leaders to move Greenville forward from recent events because protesting is part of the equation to invoke change.
Bruce Wilson of Fighting Injustice Together says they hope to get elected officials involved in a round table to discuss ways to invoke change. Wilson says they hope to discuss revamping the Citizen Review Board within the Greenville Police Department, as well as new officer training.
