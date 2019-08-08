GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville city leaders spoke Thursday about the city’s preparedness plans in the event of a mass casualty emergency.
Mayor Knox White, Chief Ken Miller, EMS Director Dr. Tom Blackwell, and Greenville City Fire Marshal Tristan Johnson gave an overview of Greenville’s response planning.
Miller said police officers are now training for times a year, undergoing active shooter drill exercises, and every member of the department had an additional 13 hours of training this past spring.
Miller said the department is also working to refine their tactics and approach so they can be best prepared to respond in the event of an actual emergency.
The chief said he is working closely with the fire department, area hospitals, and the FBI to improve training exercises every time.
The next training session is planned for later this month.
Miller said Greenville police are also teaching citizens how to react in emergency situations. He said police teach three options: escape, deny and defend.
The chief said the first and best option is to escape if you can get away from the threat.
If you can’t get away, then deny the assailant access to you and the people with you. Lastly, defend yourself if you have to.
Miller said the best way to prevent mass violence in the area is for citizens to listen to their gut instinct and report any suspicious activity or alarming behavior.
“If you see something that doesn’t feel right or look right, in your own intuition, find an officer and report it, or call police,” Miller said. “We need your eyes and ears. You are everywhere we’re not.”
Miller mentioned the recent downtown incident where a vehicle plowed through a plastic barricade and said the city is now researching new, more effective barrier systems.
Officials said they are focused on security ahead of Fall for Greenville, which is the city’s largest event, and one in which all strategies will be in place to protect the public.
