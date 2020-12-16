GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, Greenville city officials unveiled a new design for the new bridge in coming to Unity Park.
City officials said the Auro Bridge will span 165 feet across the Reedy River and will be made of weathered steel, with cable railing and wood decking. LED lights will highlight the bridge in the evenings.
Unity Park officials say construction on the bridge foundation will begin in February 2021 and construction of the bridge is expected to take place from May through July. The bridge is expected to be open in the spring of 2022.
