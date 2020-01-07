GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County Animal Care announced on Facebook Tuesday that the county had “crossed the finish line” heading into 2020 to become a “no-kill community.”
Animal Care said work in several areas helped achieve that goal, including: reducing pet overpopulation through free and low cost spay & neuter surgeries and reducing intake at the shelter; keeping pets in homes via surrender prevention programs, vaccines and wellness exams at little to no cost, returning lost animals to their owners, and providing to food to pet owners undergoing hard times; and educating the community in multiple ways.
Animal Care said people can learn how to help Greenville County remain a no-kill community by visiting greenvillepets.org.
