GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Animal Care (GCAC) was asking for someone to rescue a Boxer named Sheba before 5 p.m. Thursday evening.
According to a post in the Greenville County Animal Care Rescue Partners group on Facebook, the emaciated female Boxer was taken in and her owners reportedly said she had not eaten in 2 weeks. However, GCAC says Sheba ate for them.
GCAC reports there may be an obstruction and the dog has several mammary masses. Sheba is described as a sweet-natured dog.
Shortly after 4 p.m., GCAC commented that Sheba was officially rescued.
GCAC is always in need of families who want to rescue dogs and cats. Interested individuals can reach out to them at petrescue@greenvillecounty.org, call (864) 467-3950, or visit GCAC at 328 Furman Hall Road in Greenville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.