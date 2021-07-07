GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Greenville County Animal Care Rescue Partners announced on their Facebook page that the kennel is full.
They said the six dogs that did not make it out today have to be confirmed by 8 a.m. and out by noon on Thursday, July 8. They go on to say the rest of the dogs have to be confirmed by 3 p.m. and picked up by 6 p.m.
They say they are doing everything they can to get the dogs adopted, rescued, and fostered.
MORE NEWS: Rutherfordton police searching for missing man last seen leaving work
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.