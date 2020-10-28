GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County Schools announced that Jack Kendrick, the special needs student from League Academy who successfully petitioned for a propane school bus for his school, will receive a special honor Wednesday from the Propane Education & Research Council in Washington, DC.
Tucker Perkins, President and CEO of the PERC will present Jack with the 2020 Clean Energy Hero Award and donate $1,000 to League Academy’s science program.
Jack, a 7th grader, spent a year putting together and petitions and writing emails in hopes of securing a propane-powered bus for his school’s special needs student.
Jack's mother, Shawn Kendrick, said he has autism and has difficulty comprehending some things, but said Jack was laser focused on getting a propane bus for the school.
Last month, Jack and League Academy received a special deliver from State Education Superintendent Molly Spearman: the school bus he had been working so hard to get!
PREVIOUSLY - 7th grade special needs student gets new propane bus for school
