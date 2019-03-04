GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The US Attorney’s Office announced Monday that a federal grand jury found a Mauldin couple guilty of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud.
The jury returned guilty verdicts on Friday evening against Jonathan E. Field, 41, and Shena J. Field, 40, after two hours of deliberation.
The Fields owned and operated operated the business Reboot LLC, an electronics store on North Pleasantburg drive.
“Reboot, however, was an organized fencing operation where shoplifters, many of whom suffered from drug addiction, unloaded their new-in-the-box stolen items for a fraction of the items’ retail value,” Attorney Sherri A. Lydon stated in a news release.
The Fields would post the stolen items for sale on EBay and sold the items to unsuspecting customers who were not aware the items had been stolen.
The field did not ask for sales receipts and operated with a no-questions-asked policy.
“Store records entered into evidence showed that some shoplifters went to Reboot almost every day, and sometimes multiple times per day, to bring stolen goods,” Lyndon said. “The Fields and store employees would also meet the shoplifters after hours at gas stations and other spots to receive the stolen goods.”
Investigators estimated that the Fields received hundreds of thousands of dollars in stolen merchandise.
The judge will issue sentences at a later date. They face up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.
The US Attorney said 13 other co-conspirators have pleaded guilty and admitted their involvement in the case.
