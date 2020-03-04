MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Anderson woman died after a collision early Wednesday morning in Mauldin.
According to the Greenville County Coroner's Office, 39-year-old Kelly Jo Stansell was driving along Ashmore Bridge Road around 4:50 a.m. when the collision happened. The coroner's report says she was traveling towards Mauldin when her car went off the right side of the roadway, striking a tree. She died on the scene.
Her death was ruled an accident, and the coroner's report indicates she suffered blunt force trauma to the head. She was wearing a seat belt at the time.
The collision is still under investigation by GCCO and Mauldin PD.
