GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Just two months in and 2019 has already been a busy year for the Greenville County Coroner's office.
They’ve worked 12 homicides, that's three times higher than what we saw this time last year.
"In 2016, during the first two months of the year we had six,” said Deputy Coroner Kent Dill. “In 2017 we had five, last year we had four. Thus far this year we have 12."
Dill remains hopeful the numbers will slow down. He said each victim he sees just reminds him there's a family left broken.
"Every one of these families dearly loves the person who died and their lives will be changed forever because of this death and that's something that we worry about as well," Dill said.
Despite the big jump in crime, he's still convinced Greenville County is a safe place to be. He said there's often a pattern.
"There's not a lot of random crime, most of the crime that we see in our area is committed by people who know the victim and had some sort of relationship or connection to that victim," Dill said.
When deputies cross the crime scene tape, they said it's often easy to figure out the motive.
"We've seen a lot of drug involvement, we've seen a lot of gang activity involved in homicides this year so those are definitely some of the things occurring during these recent homicides," said Lt. Ryan Flood.
More times than not the victims are shot, but recently two victims were found stabbed to death inside their motel room.
Flood said the County's growth would be an obvious reason why homicides are on the rise, but the numbers just don't point to it.
"The growth was happening last year and we saw a 33 percent decline with 19 compared to 2017 where we saw 27 homicides," Flood said.
He believes it all goes back to needing more deputies. All year Sheriff Johnny Mack Brown has been pleading for 90 more deputies.
"If we're able to prevent drug activity from happening and we're able to tackle that because of the high visibility of deputies then hopefully, ideally we're able to decrease the number of homicides as well," Flood said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.