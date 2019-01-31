BEREA, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Greenville County Coroner and troopers are investigating a deadly crash at the intersection of White Horse Road and Farrs Bridge Road, the coroner’s office confirmed.
According to troopers, the crash happened just after 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
The coroner’s office said additional details would be forthcoming.
The crash remains under investigation.
