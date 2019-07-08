GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County Coroner said one person is dead after a car accident.
Greenville County deputies, along with SCHP and EMS are on scene at the Augusta Road ramp, or Exit 46, heading onto I-85 North.
Details surrounding the incident are extremely limited at this time.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we get updates.
