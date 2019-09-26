Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Early Thursday morning, troopers were called to the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash on Augusta Road.
According to highway patrol, the accident happened just after midnight near the intersection of Augusta Road and Old Augusta Road.
Troopers say the victim, now identified by the coroner as 32-year-old Robert Hill, was traveling north on Augusta Road when he ran off the right side of the road and struck a control box.
EMS responded to the scene of the crash, but the coroner's office says that Hill was pronounced dead on scene.
According to troopers, Hill was not wearing a helmet.
The case remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and Greenville County Coroner's Office.
